Bobby Roode On Not Getting Hired By WWE Before, The Miz – ESPN Video

– As noted, The Miz was booked for three co-hosting gigs on ESPN’s SportsNation – earlier today, March 2nd and March 16th. Below is video from today’s show with Miz, Marcellus Wiley and Michelle Beadle discussing the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Tony Romo:

– WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode briefly spoke with Vaughn Johnson of Philly.com to promote tonight’s NXT live event near Philadelphia. Roode commented on WWE not hiring him in the past and his 12-year journey to the company:

“I firmly believe not just in business but in life that everything happens for a reason. Not getting hired back in those days fueled the fire a little bit to go out there and get over and go different places and work harder. I have no regrets. I got to work with some great people over the last 12 years.”

“The experience that I gained and the people that I met and the travels that I did, I wouldn’t change that for the world. I think it’s made me a better worker. It’s made me a better wrestler. It’s made me a better person. I think in sports entertainment timing is everything. It was a learning experience for me back in those days. I obviously wasn’t ready and I got to go to a different spot and for over 12 years kind of work on my brand and become somewhat of a household name and get better and get older.”