Bobby Roode Takes Stone Cold Stunner At WWE NXT Live Event (Video)
Published On 04/16/2017 | News
As part of their “farewell tour” from WWE NXT, The Revival did an angle with Bobby Roode at Saturday night’s NXT live event in Concord, North Carolina. At the end of the segment, Roode was given a Stone Cold Stunner.
You can see footage of the Stunner below:
To close out an unforgettable tour, @ScottDawsonWWE and #NXTConcord swoon @REALBobbyRoode! @WWEDillinger @DashWilderWWE @ShinsukeN #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/9JKus95JFR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2017