Bobby Roode Talks About Being A Leader In NXT, WWE Performance Center, More

Bobby Roode spoke with Scott Fishman of Channel Guide Magazine during SummerSlam week. Here are the highlights:

On the WWE Performance Center:

“Everyone at the Performance Center from Matt Bloom and his coaching staff down there, it has been incredible with how hands-on they all are,” Roode said while on the red carpet for the WWE2K18 Kickoff event during SummerSlam weekend.

“Triple H himself has been very hands-on. I had the opportunity over the last several months to sit down and be mentored by Shawn Michaels himself. So, it has been a really cool experience. Even though I’ve been in this business for almost two decades, this last year has been really gratifying. I’ve got to learn a lot and continue to learn. That’s one of the best things about being in this business is you never stop learning.”

On being a locker room leader in NXT:

“It is probably the most special thing to happen to me,” he said. “Being able to headline TakeOver events, especially during WrestleMania weekend with [Shinsuke] Nakamura into SummerSlam weekend. It has become a huge time for NXT.

“I really don’t go out of my way to take anybody under my wing, but people do come to me for advice and certain things like that, which is really cool. It has been this gratifying experience. To be looked upon as a locker room leader and someone who can be counted on is nice.”