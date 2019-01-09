Bobby Roode Talks About The Grind Of Working In WWE

Bobby Roode recently did an interview with mirror.co.uk and discussed the grind of being a WWE superstar:

“It’s one of those things, everyone wants that opportunity to show what they can do. But there are so many hours of television… I have been very fortunate to be at the forefront of that and be in storylines on Raw and Smackdown now. So it is competitive, but I think everybody has an understanding of how it works and how things are going – you have to be patient and stay positive. If you aren’t on TV one week, hopefully the next week you’ll have that opportunity to go out there, whether it be a five minute match or a backstage promo. You just have to make the best of every opportunity you get and hope something sticks.”

“It’s a grind. At the weekend alone, we travelled from Tallahassee, Florida to Fort Myers – that’s over six and a half hours and 500 miles. So not only are we beating ourselves up in the ring, but we’re in our cars driving 400 miles a night to get to the towns. It’s a grind, but at least I get to do what I love to do. That’s all part and parcel of the game. You get to travel around the world and enjoy new experiences… I’ve always said, your worst day in sports entertainment is still better than your best day digging ditches.”