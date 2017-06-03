bobby-roode

Bobby Roode Talks Main Roster Call Up, Dream Opponent For WrestleMania

Published On 03/06/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com for a quick Q&A at this link. Below are highlights:

Q: Which brand do you prefer to move to after you get called up to the main roster – RAW or SmackDown?

A: No, I don’t (have a preference). I think both brands are great and obviously, I’d rather go to the brand that suits me the most at whatever time that is (main roster call-up). Whether it be SmackDown Live or RAW, it really doesn’t matter.

I think the talent is exceptional on both sides so I can sink my teeth into whatever is put in front of me in either brand so whether it’s Monday nights or Tuesday nights, it really doesn’t matter to me.

Q: When you step out to complete at a Wrestlemania, who would you dream opponent be?

A: There are a lot of guys that I would choose, too many to probably mention. There are some great guys there, but to answer this question which I’m sure will come up a lot of times, whoever the world champion is.

  • William

    Bobbo if you get called up drop that ridiculous theme song and go back to the It Factor we all know and love from the Zone of Impact. And maybe give old Storm a call and reunite Beer! Money! Or I’ll settle for a reunion with Austin Aries, or feud those matches were some of the best I’ve seen

    • Boss

      Keep dreaming kid (I don’t care if ur a adult lol). That entrance is the best thing he has right now. It’s given him his WWE identity & character. If he didn’t have that he’d be just another generic middle aged Wrestler, in WWE you gotta stand out especially at his age he can’t wait around for years to find himself he needs it from the start. That makes him stand out. Hopefully down the line he might reunite with atleast Aries if he’s on RAW. Even if Storm came back to WWE and if by somehow they were on the same show, they could never be BEER MONEY. sadly. WWE Creative might call him ALCOHOL CASH lol

      • William

        I hope the same thing that happened to Emma happens to him, kid. Lol

        • Boss

          I don’t wish that Emma hype video for months on anybody lol. And to all just to say, you know what I’m just gonna go back to being myself. That was such a cluster Fuk. WWE creative running mild again. I said mild on purpose. Let’s hope they’re not doing that to Aries now with his hype video for 2 weeks just to continue sitting at the announce table lol.

          • William

            No, no as much as I hate glorious I wouldn’t wish that on The It Factor Bobby Roode. And I hated him in high school around 07. I meant around 2013 Emma and her dance was really over in NXT. And I even did it every time I made a 3 pointer at the basketball court. But when she got called up to Raw her reaction was so bad. If you youtube it, that’s what fans should do to Cena and Reigns to get WWE to stop pushing them lol

          • pancho

            You’re fucking nuts, dude. Glorious is MAIN EVENT ready NOW!. That’s the best gimmick the WWE has right now. He should be headlining WM with it and he probably would be if he hadn’t made a name for himself in TNA.

          • William

            He is ready, maybe a little past his prime. I just think that theme song is ridiculous. And best gimmick? Hmmmm, I think it’s Tye Dillinger if you ask me. Dude’s got every arena chanting 10

          • pancho

            Well 11 outta 10 people disagree with ya.

          • William

            11 outta 10? There’s 3. Tell me more about Bobby Roode’s record setting Network numbers. You know he could barely fill up Takeover San Antonio right? Maximum capacity is 11,700 and that show had 9,465. People have different opinions

          • pancho

            11 outta 10 knucklehead.

          • William

            11 outta 10 where? I see you, me and Boss commenting that’s 3. Where did you learn math, the school of I don’t know shit. Seriously, you’re going to find people that disagree with you on things it’s called an opinion

          • pancho

            You’re a very literal fella. Yes, three people here commented on this topic. Yes, people have different opinions. 11 out of 10 people was an obvious exaggeration as it’s not possible. But, I will say that most fans love the gimmick and you are in the minority camp with your opinion. Thst is all, buttercup.

          • William

            You sure are a master debater