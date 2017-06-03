Bobby Roode Talks Main Roster Call Up, Dream Opponent For WrestleMania

WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com for a quick Q&A at this link. Below are highlights:

Q: Which brand do you prefer to move to after you get called up to the main roster – RAW or SmackDown?

A: No, I don’t (have a preference). I think both brands are great and obviously, I’d rather go to the brand that suits me the most at whatever time that is (main roster call-up). Whether it be SmackDown Live or RAW, it really doesn’t matter.

I think the talent is exceptional on both sides so I can sink my teeth into whatever is put in front of me in either brand so whether it’s Monday nights or Tuesday nights, it really doesn’t matter to me.

Q: When you step out to complete at a Wrestlemania, who would you dream opponent be?

A: There are a lot of guys that I would choose, too many to probably mention. There are some great guys there, but to answer this question which I’m sure will come up a lot of times, whoever the world champion is.