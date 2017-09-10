Bobby Roode’s Final WWE NXT Show (Video), Roode Says He Lost His Drive In TNA

– This past week, Bobby Roode wrapped up his final NXT dates with a pair of live event appearances in Ontario.

Heading into those shows, Roode spoke to the Peterborough Examiner, where he discussed losing his passion whilst in TNA, weighing up his options and ultimately signing with WWE.

Losing his drive in TNA:

“To be honest, when I was with TNA, I just didn’t have the drive anymore, I didn’t have the passion. It was unfamiliar territory to me because I’ve always loved the business and I’ve always been passionate about it. It was the first thing that I thought of when I woke up, last thing I thought about when I went to bed. I just didn’t have that anymore.”

Seeing friends (like Samoa Joe) flourishing in NXT and the draw to go there:

“It was very intriguing to me. Honestly, I didn’t want to do anything else with my life. I knew that I still had a lot of really good years left in this business. I really wanted to get the opportunity to come to WWE. NXT was presented to me and I was very excited about the opportunity that was given.”

His entrance at NXT TakeOver: Toronto with a choir backing him up:

“It was fun. That was one of my favorite ones actually, the one with the choir. I think it was 80, 84 people in the choir and just coming up from underneath the stage. Being in my hometown, of course, at the Air Canada Centre, that was probably my most memorable entrance by far.”

– Bobby Roode made his final NXT appearance at Saturday night’s event in Toronto. Roode defeated The Velveteen Dream.