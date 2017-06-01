Bodybuilder Back On WWE NXT, John Cena Speaks To Fans In China On New Talents (Video), Total Divas

– Below is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas with Mark Carrano talking to Eva Marie, Natalya, Naomi and Renee Young about the brand extension. Carrano mentions that WWE went into the extension looking at it like they had two companies – RAW and SmackDown.

– Former bodybuilder Chris Atkins, who was signed in March 2015, will return to WWE NXT TV on January 25th in a match against Eric Young. Atkins, who was trained by George Julio, Craig Cole and Shane Trikki in Australia, made his NXT live event debut back in May 2016 and later worked a TV match against Mojo Rawley in August but he hasn’t been seen since the August 12th live event, where he and Kishan Raftar lost to Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight. It appears Atkins was out of action from August 12th until last night’s tapings.

– In the video below, John Cena speaks to the people of China and announces that three of the seven WWE Performance Center recruits from China reported to the WWE Performance Center this week. Cena says there will soon be 8 Chinese talents at the WWE Performance Center – the 7 recruits and WWE’s first Chinese Superstar, Tian Bing. As noted, the three that reported to Orlando this week are Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa.