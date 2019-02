During his recent podcast, Booker T addressed Dean Ambrose reportedly leaving WWE and a possible All Elite Wrestling run:

“I’m gonna go out there on a limb, I do not think Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE to go somewhere else. I don’t think a new company like AEW is looking for guys to get that Roger Clemens treatment.”

“Dean Ambrose would be stepping away at the best time that he possibly could after WrestleMania because that’s a big check.”