Booker T Addresses Potential Hulk Hogan WWE Return, WWE Sends Title To Manchester City

WWE sent out the following:

It has been an unbelievable season for the Premier League’s Manchester City – with a few matches still to play, Manager Pep Guardiola’s squad has already secured the 2017/18 Premier League Championship and shattered longstanding records in the process. And today, the club added another accolade to its already-massive list of season accomplishments: Being awarded a custom WWE Championship by Triple H.

The Game posted his congratulations with images of the custom title earlier today, ahead of City’s match against Huddersfield in Etihad Stadium.

Before the match at home, Man City gratefully acknowledged Triple H’s message, while several City players – including Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho Luiz Roza – posed proudly with the custom WWE Title.

The last time a WWE Title was awarded in Manchester occurred last November, when AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal for the championship on SmackDown LIVE.

Congratulations to the Blues on their third Premier League Title (and first WWE Championship).