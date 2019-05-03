Booker T Addresses Sasha Bank’s Unhappiness With WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on the reports that Sasha Banks is unhappy with WWE:

“My take on this is that a lot of times things aren’t made up sometimes to what you think they are. You can think things are a certain way when you get there, but when you finally get there you realize that it is not what you thought it was,” said Booker.

“I remember a guy by the name of Avon Riley when I first started wrestling back in the day. The guy used to play for the Houston Oilers back in the day, and then he got out of football and wanted to get into wrestling and he realized that pro wrestling is nowhere near where he thought it was. He was out in a heartbeat, but there are those ones like Sasha Banks, who has all that talent and rises up to that top level and gets there and then realizes that it is not what she thought it was because the reason is that it is not all about you. It is never going to be about you.”

“I am going to tell you right now Sasha Banks has had more life-changing moments than so many that have walked into this business. She is made and she can do anything she wants as far as this business goes from what she has gotten from this business,” stated Booker. “So, I don’t understand it. I can just say that. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand a lot of this stuff that goes on these days. We are in a totally different world right now as far as the pro wrestling business goes.”

“Hey man, for me, it was all about the money and taking care of my family and to create moments along the way and memories to be able to touch people and at the same time being able to change their lives.”