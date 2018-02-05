Booker T Calls Out Corey Graves For A Fight

On a recent edition of his Heated Conversations show, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claimed that the reason he is no longer a part of the commentary team of Monday Night Raw is due to Corey Graves. Here is what he had to say:

“People ask me about Corey Graves. Corey Graves is good at what he does, you know? Corey Graves, he’s thrown jabs at me, I’ve thrown jabs back, you know? And you know, the thing is Corey Graves, he’s a college educated young man, his vernacular is a little different than mine, you see that word I just used? Threw that out there, just want you people to know, I ain’t studied this, it’s just something that we just threw out, but I’ll tell you, if I got Corey Graves into a fisticuffs, I would beat him down like he stole something, I would be whooping his a** all day long, because that’s the thing, my thing is this, I’m a nice guy until you get on my bad side and Corey Graves right now, I wouldn’t necessarily say that he is on my bad side, but he is the reason that I am not on Monday Night RAW right now.

You know what, a lot of people in the company thought I was going to jump on him, I was going to do something bad to him, I was going to drag him, I was going to take him out to the woodshed, I was going to beat that man so bad, I was going to beat him until he said, please just don’t beat me any more, that’s how hot I was getting, that’s how close I was getting, so they said, hey Book, we’re going to take….step back a second, alright, we’re going to regroup alright, we’re going to press the rewind button and we’re going to send you back to the Kickoff Show of SmackDown, Monday Night RAW pay-per-views and cool you down for a second because we don’t want you to do anything to Corey Graves because we know what you could do to him, we know what Corey Graves could do and he is sitting there for a reason man, he’s sitting there for a reason and Corey Graves knows it.

You know what, I’ll tell you this here, I want all you people out there to know, you heard it right here on Heated Conversations, Sports Radio 610, but if I catch Corey Graves on the street, I’m going to do something to him alright. I ain’t going to do it at the office or anything like that, but if I catch him, you see that little bouffant hairdo he got? I’m going to re-arrange it for him. He is one of those guys who is going to have to walk it like he talks it and me personally, everybody knows my reputation, I get mean when you mess with my green and right now, my green is being messed with, so me and Corey Graves, WrestleMania is coming up right? There’s room for at least one more match and right now, on Heated Conversations, Sports Radio 610, I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight, not a match, not a pre-show posedown or anything like that, I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight.”