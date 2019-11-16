Booker T Comments On CM Punk’s Return To WWE TV

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on CM Punk returning to WWE television:

“It was cool, man, it was cool. The fans want to see CM Punk, man. The fans want to see CM Punk doing his thing, the fans want to see him back in the business. He’s been away from the business for six long years. And to see him back in that format, is one thing.”

“But I’m sure the people want to see CM Punk put on his boots on and lace them up and get back inside the ring. That’s the end goal, I would expect, for so many fans that love CM Punk. And then for CM Punk to come on that show right there which, you know, Samoa Joe was on. Both of those guys almost like a reunion.”