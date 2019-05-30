Booker T Comments On Jon Moxley, Kofi Kingston Returns Home

– During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on Jon Moxley’s debut at AEW Double or Nothing:

“When you lose momentum, sometimes it’s really hard to get it back,” said Booker. “So I think with Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley, he really didn’t wanna lose that momentum. I think this guy thinks he has so much more to prove. Not to the wrestling world, to himself. To see how far he can really go, and I dont think it has anything to do with WWE. I really dont. I think it has everything to do with Jon Moxey. I really do.”

– Kofi Kingston returned to his home country of Ghana for the first time in 26 years to make a promotional trip for WWE.