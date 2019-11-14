Booker T Comments On Jordan Myles Quitting WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on Jordan Myles apparently quitting WWE:

“I don’t know if Jordan Myles has quit the company, but on social media, he posted that he quit the company. I am not going to sit here and judge or anything like that, or say that he should have done this or he should have done that,” Booker stated. “I’m going to lay out on that because I don’t need any backlash before someone said that Booker said this or Booker said that. I am going to say that the situation all started with the t-shirt and now it has gotten to this.”

“I don’t know where it’s going to go from here. I have been on this earth for 54 years and if you think one person is something, call them that, or if you think that person is something, call them that, but I cannot judge a group and say everybody is that. When you make a blanket statement like that you do no justice for yourself or the culture. I say this because I have had a lot of years and a lot of experience. I do know that I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a white guy named Bruce Gasarch, who made this all happen for me as far as changing my life, which is another story.”

“I could have easily could have judged everyone the same way after my situation of going to prison, being a kid who had never been in trouble before and for the first time being locked up in the back of a police car saying that, ‘the system did me wrong. I hate everybody of that color’, you know what I mean? If I did that, I would have done myself an injustice more than anything and I think that is the situation that I want to make clear here. The way he’s going by this, he’s doing himself an injustice.”