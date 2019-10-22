Booker T Comments On The Eric Bischoff – Bruce Prichard Situation

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on Eric Bischoff’s brief run with WWE as Executive Director of Smackdown:

“I questioned it. I say, man, this is huge. You know, especially being that far removed from the game, the playing field, you know?”

“A guy like Eric Bischoff who was so close to the game back in WCW and then [became] far removed from it for years and then found himself in TNA. That run didn’t end up too well.”

“I must tell you, man, I must tell you that job, it definitely takes a certain type of individual. It takes a guy that literally sleeps with one eye open and one closed. It takes a guy that literally when he wakes up in the morning before he even makes his cup of coffee, he gets his notepad first and then starts making the coffee. It takes that type of focus. It takes that type of individual drive to push yourself to say, this is what I’m thinking about and this is what I’m thinking about all the time. And the person that was presented the job was Bruce Prichard.”

“Bruce Prichard is that type of guy that’s gonna, you know, no matter what, [there] could be a blizzard outside, a tornado brewing [and Bruce will be] writing his notes, thinking about what these guys are gonna be doing on SmackDown, I know that.”

“[Bruce is] definitely driven towards this business. This is his life. This is what he does. He was that kid running around in the Sam Houston Coliseum back in the day, the Paul Boesch days.”

“He’s a guy also, that spent pretty much his adult life in this business, and most of it in the WWE.So he knows exactly what that job entails. He knows exactly the stress that it brings too. The thing is it can bring a lot of stress if you’re not that type of guy, for Bruce, I think his heart will probably get better.”