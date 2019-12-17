Booker T Comments On The WWE TLC Main Event

During his recent podcast, Booker T discussed the WWE women’s tag team titles match from the TLC PPV:

“Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair let me tell you that match right there, I don’t know man, the Kabuki Warriors they are special and a lot of people they are wondering what the outcome of that match was gonna be. I called it that match for the first time I said the Kabuki Warriors were gonna go out there and take it.”

“It’s just man it’s just their time to go out there and shine and do something that’s so different that’s so unique that the thing is it’s not something that hadn’t been done before that’s the beauty of it.”

“I always say to be able to take a step back to take a step forward I think that’s what the wrestling business actually needs and to actually see the Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — performing at a level that they do. I take it back a couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW when they had that match against Charlotte Flair in that handicap match that match right there could be a candidate of match of the year for me.”

“I’m serious, that’s how good it was. When you watch the match that’s one thing, but when you watch the people. That’s what I do, I watch the people.”