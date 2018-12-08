Booker T On Why His Pursuit Of Mayor Run As Stalled

Back in December 2016, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confirmed that he was running for Mayor of Houston, Texas in 2019. However, during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Booker T revealed he may have to put his mayoral run on hold due to legal issues.

“I’m coming across a couple bumps. That’s been the story of my life, obstacles; trying to figure a way over them, around them, under them, sometimes you have to go straight through them,” Booker said. “There’s obstacles that have to do with my past, and I’m running out of time more than anything. This month is my deadline, and with what I got going on with the state of Texas, it doesn’t look like it’s gonna allow me to actually run this term. But we got four more years ahead of us, and that’s my ultimate goal in the long run.”

The reason for his problems all comes down to him serving 19 months in prison after pleading guilty to armed robberies in 1987.

“I’ve done time, I have to clear a couple of issues, my lawyers have been working on it diligently,” Booker said. “But it’s just one of those things like I said, time is running out on me. It’s expiring on me more than anything, literally rapidly expiring.”