Booker T Pulls Out Of Starrcast, Bound For Glory 2019 Location

– Booker T announced on social media that he is pulling out from Starrcast III during All Out weekend. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“He evidently said when pulling out that he found out the WWE vs. AEW war was very real and he didn’t want to be in the middle of it. I’ve been told to expect another major counter by WWE shortly.”

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory 2019 PPV will take place on October 20th at the Odeum in Villa Park, IL near Chicago. The venue can hold around 5,500 people for wrestling events and various PPVs such as ECW’s Anarchy Rulz in 1999 took place there.