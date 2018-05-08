Booker T Returning To WWE Commentary, Nia Jax Sends Warning MITB Competitors

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be replacing Jonathan Coachman on Raw commentary next week alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves in London, England at the O2 Arena.
– Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax issued the following warning to whoever qualifies for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match after Ember Moon beat Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott to earn a spot in the match.
Each of you have an opportunity to make it to #MITB. but don’t forget I’ll be on the side holding the #Raw Women’s Championship. https://t.co/j0ZtADp9R8
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) May 7, 2018