Booker T Returning To WWE Commentary, Nia Jax Sends Warning MITB Competitors

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be replacing Jonathan Coachman on Raw commentary next week alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves in London, England at the O2 Arena.

– Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax issued the following warning to whoever qualifies for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match after Ember Moon beat Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott to earn a spot in the match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR