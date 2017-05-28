Booker T Reveals How Long He Will Remain On WWE RAW, Update On David Otunga’s Return

Booker T announced Saturday on his podcast, Heated Conversations, that he will remain on Raw as a color commentator through the end of the summer.

You can see a tweet from the co-host of Booker T’s show below:

Booker T just said he will be on #RAW announce table until the end of the summer! That's GOODT news! pic.twitter.com/yLX6Xx1dA4 — Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) May 28, 2017

On Apr. 14, WWE announced that Booker T would temporarily replace David Otunga on the Raw commentary team. Otunga moved to the Raw announce desk in the Superstar Shake-up — swapping places with Byron Saxton — but the former WWE Tag Team Champion’s debut alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves got delayed since he was cast in lead role of an action film with the working title Katrina.

WWE announced that Otunga would be gone for six weeks to shoot the film, which is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. He stars as “edgy” DEA agent James “World” Lawson.

While Otunga will not returning to Raw tomorrow night as originally planned, he will be back on the Extreme Rules Kickoff next Sunday, joining Renee Young, and Peter Rosenberg.

This is according to the WWE Network schedule, who have Otunga listed as appearing on the show.