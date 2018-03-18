Booker T Reveals How nWo Almost Ruined The Wrestling Business

In an interview with Sam Roberts for the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how he believes that the nWo almost ruined the wrestling business. Here is what he had to say:

“I had a match with a good friend of mine, we’re really close, a partner of mine in the Main Event Mafia, big Kevin Nash. I had a match with Kevin Nash and it was my first match in Canada, in Toronto, Canada. He had been there many, many times before and people loved him as Diesel. And now, he’s coming back in WCW and he’s still Diesel to those fans over there in Canada.

He went out there with nWo and he gave everyone the nWo kiss, the little kiss sign that they would do. ‘nWo in the house!’ Everybody in the crowd erupted. And I’m back in the back listening to all of this like, ‘he’s the bad guy!’ I walked out of the curtain and they played my music, and I walked out of the curtain, and they booed the crap out of me.

That’s when I knew the nWo, the bad guys, were killing the business because they didn’t want the heat. They wanted the adulation. The nWo almost singlehandedly ruined the business as far as good guys, bad guys, cowboys and indians. You don’t want to mess that up.”

The interview is available at this link.