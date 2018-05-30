Booker T Thinks CM Punk Will Return To Wrestling At All In

During a recent edition of Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Booker spoke about a possible return to wrestling for CM Punk. Here is what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say:

I think he’ll be at All In. I think if he loses this fight, he’ll be at All In, with the Young Bucks [and] Cody Rhodes, making his way back to the pro wrestling world. I really think CM Punk [misses] the wrestling world. I just think he had a bad taste in his mouth, but he can get it back.”

Since he departed from the WWE in 2014 after the Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event, fans have wanted to see Punk compete in the squared circle again. Instead, he took his talents to the world famous Octagon in the UFC.

However, he lost in his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September of 2016 by first round submission. He is set to fight Mike Jackson at UFC 225.