Bound For Glory Match Not Taking Place, Impact Wrestling Talent Having To Pay For Parking?

– The Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie “Red Wedding” match for Bound For Glory will not be taking place. Impact Wrestling announced on social media that Valkyrie will be unable to make the show and the TV tapings next week:

Due to circumstances beyond our control @TheTayaValkyrie will not be at #BFG2017 or the tapings. We look forward to seeing Taya in 2018. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2017

I’ll post a video this afternoon and chat w all of you. 2 say I’m disappointed is an understatement. I’m devastated, but I’ll be back in Jan https://t.co/n8HCEueKHW — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 4, 2017

Speaking of Bound For Glory, while Valkyrie is Canadian and noted her absence is due to personal reasons, there could be issues with other talents as YouTube account HeelByNature recently reported that the company was dealing with immigration complications with at least two members of the roster.

– There is speculation that TNA talent is having to pay for their own parking at the venue for the upcoming tapings in Canada. Here is what Ryan Satin wrote with a response from Laurel Van Ness:

Heard from a few people that Impact management is making talent pay for parking at the arena for the next week. Not kidding. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 3, 2017