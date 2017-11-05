Impact Bound For Glory Results – November 5, 2017

Bound For Glory Results – November 5, 2017

Bound for Glory opened with footage of Alberto el Patron entering the building as a Jeremy Borash asked what he had in store tonight at Bound for Glory.

They went into a video package on BFG with comments from many of the competitors.

Jeremy Borash welcomed everyone. The crowd looks to be in the 900 area. [Note: Someone at the show pegged the crowd as closer to 600.]

It’s amazing how Impact goes to another country and another venue and it really looks like they are still in the Impact Zone.

Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Trevor Lee vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Garza Jr.

They said Andrew Everett and Caleb Konley were banned from ringside. HUGE pop for Petey Williams. Williams came out to his old Team Canada theme song. The fans sang the Canadian theme song and chanted his name.

The referee looks to be 13, by the way.

They said they were under lucha rules, so if someone leaves the ring, another competitor doesn’t need to tag in to enter the fray. Dutt and Sydal went back and forth and faced off. Xavier tagged himself in and they had a back and forth. They ended up on the floor. Garza and Williams entered the ring. Garza used some lucha takedowns. Lee tagged in and cleaned houde on everyone but was caught and put in the tree of woe, where he was hit with a triple dropkick in the corner. Williams stepped on his, well, nuts and sang O Canada!

The heels ended up on the floor so Williams, Dutt and Xavier hit a triple dive through the ropes. Dutt nailed a big knee on Lee but Lee came back with a brutal looking powerbomb for a two count. Lee began stomping away. Lee continued working on Dutt who came back with a dropkick. Dutt went for a tornado DDT but Lee escaped. Garza Jr. tagged un and went after Lee, who focused on Garza’s arm, which was bandaged. He cinched in an armbar, trying to force a submission.

Williams finally tagged in and hit a lot of hot offense on Lee before setting up the Canadian Destroyer. He went for the move but was driven into the corner. Sydal got involved and knocked Lee out of the ring. Williams dove out of the ring, hitting a rana in mid-air on Lee to the floor. That left Sydal and Xavier battling back in the ring. Sydal was sent to the floor. Xavier hit a space flying Tiger Drop to everyone, then hit a Spiral Tap on Lee for a two count. Dutt broke it up at the ;ast second.

Sydal nailed a rana off the top on Xavier, with Xavier wiping out Dutt by crashing into him in the process. Garza locked Sydal in a submission but was nailed by Williams. Petey locked in a Sharpshooter, which got a huge pop but Dutt broke it up. Lots of action. Williams nailed the Canadian Destroyer on Xavier but was pitched out of the ring by Lee, who then stole the pin.

Your winner and still X-Division champion, Trevor Lee!

A good match, but it was your typical X-Division match – hard work and some dives but nothing that stood out from similar efforts. But, not a boring way to start the show.

They showed Impact champion Eli Drake entering the venue with Chris Adonis.

They showed Michigan independent wrestler Michigan’s Hakim Zane, who won their YouTube competition series Global Forged. They said he would be in compeititon for Impact soon.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Tyson Dux.

Bonus match. Ishimori nailed a big shoulder block to no effect. They went back and forth until Ishimori nailed a rana and a dropkick, sending him to the outside. Ishimori teased a dive but held onto the ropes, playing mind games with Dux. Dux returned to the ring and cut off Ishimori, nailing a big backdrop. They showed Laurel Van Ness stumbling around in the crowd with the idea that she was in no condition to be there. The cameras kept focusing on her. Ishimori came off the top with a Thesz Press. Dux whipped out some power moves but was hit with a 450 splash off the top for the pin.

Your winner, Taiji Ishimori!

The match was fine but once they started focusing on Van Ness, it was impossible to really follow the flow of the match.

They showed Johnny Impact arriving at the venue earlier.

Backstage, Grado was warming up when Abyss came up to him. Grado tried to reason with Joseph but was told that Joseph wasn’t here. He promised that Grado was hurt and was going to be exported. Grado cut a promo saying he was proud of wrestling all over the world and getting a visa to work here. He promised we were going to see a different Grado.

Alberto el Patron came out and cut a heel promo, saying that he’s finally back. He ripped on the promotion. saying it was full of backstabbers, cowards and losers and said management took his title, suspended him and cut his pay because they believed stupid reports online instead of the facts from the authorities, even after the reports proved he never did anything wrong. He was referring to the Paige airport incident obviously. Patron said that before that, all he heard from the losers hiding in the back is how great he was and all the great things he did inside the “sacred ring.” Once the inicident happened, no one ever called him and when it was proven he did nothing wrong, no one apologized. He singled out Jeremy Borash, teasing he was going to do something to JB and even faced off with him by coming to the announcing table, but in the end, shook his hand and said he wasn’t going to start with Borash. He said that what happened to him was wrong but what will really be wrong is what he does tonight. I hope this doesn’t mean he’s going to ruin the main event, because the last thing this company needs is another main event with another bullshit finish.

Monster’s Ball Match: Grado vs. Abyss

They said Grado was wearing a flannel given to him by Mick Foley.

Abyss said he smelled fear on Grado and asked what kind of man wears a fanny bag. He said he doesn’t see Grado dancing now. Grado kicked him in the groin and they rang the bell. Grado tossed some weapons that were in a trash can into the ring, then tossed the can in as well. There are several barbed wire boards around the ring. Grado went to use a cheese grater but was nailed. Abyss grabbed a staple gun. Grado went for a sunset flip but instead was hit with a staple gun in the forehead and rolled to the floor in pain.

Abyss tossed several barbed wire boards into the ring and bridged another between the guard rail and the ring apron. He teased a chokeslam through the board but Grado elbowed his way out. He charged Abyss but was grabbed and sent into the guard rail. Abyss spread thumbtacks in the ring but was nailed with a cheese grater in the groin. Grado drilled him with several trash can shots. Grado went to the apron but Abyss threw the trash can at him and sent Grado through the barbed wire bridge on the outside. The cameras only sort of caught it but they smartly showed a replay.

Abyss went under the ring and pulled out his spiked 2×4 Janice. He missed a shot with it and Grado did some clubbering followed by the Bionic Elbow. Grado nailed him with the Singapore Cane. Abyss grabbed him for a chokeslam but Grado slipped out and knocked him into a barbed wire board. Laurel Van Ness is back in the crowd. Grado sandwiched Abyss in between two barbed wire boards and splashed him off the top. Van Ness entered the ringside area and lowblowed Grado. She nailed the Tomakaze on Grado and began beating him.

She grabbed Janice but the lights went out. When they returned, Rosemary was in the ring and spewed the mist in Laurel’s eyes. She and Abyss faced off. He grabbed her for a chokeslam, teasing it would be into the thumbtacks. Grado got involved but Abyss grabbed him. Rosemary spewed mist. Grado ducked and Abyss got misted. Abyss grabbed her and chokeslammed her into the tacks. Grado rolled up Abyss for a two count but someone rang the bell. Well, that’s what happens when you replace your crew with locals.

It sort of fell apart for a second and ended with Abyss nailing the Black Hole Slam on a barbed wire board for the pin.

Your winner, Abyss!

It was OK at best but it got really wonky at the end.

Team Impact cut a promo. Every time James Storm cut a promo the audio squealed. He riled up the crowd but you heard no reaction. EC3 just looked at them and said, “See you out there”, teasing dissension.

Team Impact: EC3 & Eddie Edwards & James Storm) vs. Team AAA: El Hijo del Fantasma & Pagano & Texano.

EC3 and Storm went nose to nose before the match.

The teams went back and forth. Team AAA worked over Edwards for a long time. James Storm tagged in and cleaned house for a bit but was overwhelmed and worked over. Pagano leapt off the ropes for a springboard bulldog, garnering a two count. Storm was tossed to thefloor and nailed with Texano’s bullrope across the back. Pagano covered him for a two count when Storm was tossed back into the ring. Storm finally made a comeback after hitting a Alabama Slam on Texano.

EC3 made the tag and cleaned house on Team AAA, hitting hot moves. He went for a One Percenter on Texano but Pagano got involved, only to be hit with a DDT. Edwards clotheslines Fantasma over the top to the floor, then hit a dive. Texano then hit a big flip dive to the floor. Pagano and Storm went back and forth. Pagano’s offense looked really weak. Pagano nailed him with an elbow that barely grazed him, then hit a dive to the floor. Storm went to the top and dove onto the pile. You could tell the crowd appreciated the big moves but weren’t looking at the rivalry as a hot issue.

Eddie Edwards caught Texano with an enziguiri on the ropes. He and EC3 went for a double superplex but Pagano and Fantasma slipped under and powerbombed them with a Tower of Doom spot. Storm came off the top with a big elbow for a two count and everyone was down. The crowd got into counting everyone down with the referee. Edwards and Fantasma went back and forth, previewing their Impact Wrestling bout this Thursday. Eddie teased a Jay-Driller on the apron but it was turned into a tombstone on the apron on Edwards.

Team AAA worked over Storm and EC3. EC3 slipped out of a double suplex, nailed a pair of low blows and hit double One Percenters on Pagano and Texano. He looked at Storm and told him, “Kick their f****ing head off” and tagged Storm. Storm nailed the Last Call superkick and scored the pin on Pagano.

Your winners, Team Impact!

Another match that was fine but again, you could tell the crowd wasn’t very invested into the story. They appreciated the hotter moves and got into it as it went on.

Backstage, Chris Adonis took the mic away from McKensie Mitchell when she attempted to interview Impact champion Eli Drake. Drake cut a good promo promising victory.

Thus far, it’s just an OK show.

Handicap Street Fight: Impact Tag Team champions OVE vs. LAX.

They showed someone from LAX backstage laid out thanks to someone holding a metal pipe, who then gave a thumbs up. I guess the idea is that it’s Homicide, as he’s not there, but they never said his name. No additional members of LAX at ringside beyond Konnan at the onset.

LAX hit double tope con hilos on EVO as they came to the ring. They all brawled around ringsde. They even brawled into areas where there was no lighting. There were all sorts of weapons, ladders, tables, etc. around ringside. They were working their rear ends off. Ortiz hit a running sitdown powerbomb off the entrance ramp through a table on the floor, which looked great.

Dave Crist was worked over and placed on a table. Santana climbed up the scaffolding that was prepared for curtaining and came off with a splash off a high height through a table. They bridged a ladder from the ring to the guard rail and placed Jake Crist on it but before Ortiz could come off the top, Crist whipped a chair at his head. Jake Crist nailed him again with a chair and began setting up chairs inside the ring. Crist nailed a superplex off the top into the chairs but Ortiz just hit the ring, which means Crist set up all those chairs to put himself through them. Crist covered Ortiz but Santana returned to make the save. You can hear the crowd is really into this one.

LAX nailed a combination Blockbuster/Powerbomb on Jake Crist onto a pile of chairs, but Dave Crist made the save. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.” They battled back and forth with Mafia Kicks. Konnan tried to get involved but Sami Callihan (aka WWE NXT star Solomon Crowe) debuted and threw powder in his face. He nailed a piledriver off the apron through the floor on Ortiz and tossed him back in the ring for OVE to score the pin. They later said Callihan was responsible for what happened to Homicide earlier.

Your winners and still Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions, OVE!

Callihan cut a promo after saying they were Ohio vs. Everything, thumbs up, thumbs down.

For insanity, this was the best thing thus far on the show. This almost came off like a double turn the way they beat down LAX.

Impact Women’s champion Sienna vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim.

Backstage, Gail Kim was interviewed by McKenszie Mitchell. She asked Gail what it was like to be wrestling for the final time in the Impact Zone. UHHHH, how did that pre-tape make air? Kim said she was going to go out there and show who she was and promised to go out on top. She hugged Mitchell.

They showed Santino Marella sitting in the first row, referring to him as Anthony Carelli. He didn’t do any Santino silliness. I guess that guarantees it. Jim Cornette isn’t coming back!

They played it up as Gail Kim’s final Bound for Glory appearance.

They all battled in the ring at the same time. Sienna tied them both up in the same submission. Sienna tossed them both into the corner and nailed a running splash on them. She sent Allie to the floor. Allie fought back and nailed a bulldog on the floor. Kim used the ring posy to naile a 619 style kick. They double teamed Sienna and sent him, sort of, into the guard rail with a back suplex, sort of.

This led to Allie and Kim facing off in the ring. They powered back and forth with big forearms. They locked up and began fighting back and forth. Sienna snuck up to the top rope behind them but they caught her. Gail went to the top and hit a rana into the ring. Kim then nailed a big clothesline on Allie. Sienna returned and worked over Allie, dispatching her from the ring. She worked over Gail, choking her with her own hair. Sienna nailed a Fall Away Slam off the ropes on Allie.

Sienna nailed a Sidewalk Slam on Gail, crashing her down atop Allie and made a cover for a two count. Sienna went for AK47 on Kim, who turned it into a sunset flip for a two count. Kim went for Eat Defeat but Sienna grabbed the ropes. Kim nailed her and Allie with Codebreakers and Eat Defeat, respectively. Kim covered Allie but Sienna broke it up. Sienna had Allie up for a move and just dumped her over the ropes in what looked to be a brutal bump to the floor.

Kim caught Sienna with Eat Defeat and scored the pin.

Your winner and new Impact Knockouts champion Gail Kim!

The idea was that ten years after she helped create the division, Kim won the belt one last time. The match never really had much of a flow.

They immediately went into a backstage vignette with American Top Team talked about their match. That was f***ing dumb given the moment they had with a Canadian star winning her “last” title in Canada. There should have been some sort of promo from Kim. They missed a potentially special moment for a forgettable backstage scene.

They showed the main eventers preparing for the main event,

Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews said Gail would talk about the title win on Thursday. They acted as if she had retired.

Jimmy Jacobs came out. No big reaction. He came to the announcing table. Borash asked what he was doing here. Jacobs said it was Bound for Glory, where else would he be. Borash said that he didn’t work here. Jacobs said, “That’s what you think.” He walked off.

Team Impact: EC3 & Eddie Edwards & James Storm) vs. Team AAA: El Hijo del Fantasma & Pagano & Texano.

EC3 and Storm went nose to nose before the match.

The teams went back and forth. Team AAA worked over Edwards for a long time. James Storm tagged in and cleaned house for a bit but was overwhelmed and worked over. Pagano leapt off the ropes for a springboard bulldog, garnering a two count. Storm was tossed to thefloor and nailed with Texano’s bullrope across the back. Pagano covered him for a two count when Storm was tossed back into the ring. Storm finally made a comeback after hitting a Alabama Slam on Texano.

EC3 made the tag and cleaned house on Team AAA, hitting hot moves. He went for a One Percenter on Texano but Pagano got involved, only to be hit with a DDT. Edwards clotheslines Fantasma over the top to the floor, then hit a dive. Texano then hit a big flip dive to the floor. Pagano and Storm went back and forth. Pagano’s offense looked really weak. Pagano nailed him with an elbow that barely grazed him, then hit a dive to the floor. Storm went to the top and dove onto the pile. You could tell the crowd appreciated the big moves but weren’t looking at the rivalry as a hot issue.

Eddie Edwards caught Texano with an enziguiri on the ropes. He and EC3 went for a double superplex but Pagano and Fantasma slipped under and powerbombed them with a Tower of Doom spot. Storm came off the top with a big elbow for a two count and everyone was down. The crowd got into counting everyone down with the referee. Edwards and Fantasma went back and forth, previewing their Impact Wrestling bout this Thursday. Eddie teased a Jay-Driller on the apron but it was turned into a tombstone on the apron on Edwards.

Team AAA worked over Storm and EC3. EC3 slipped out of a double suplex, nailed a pair of low blows and hit double One Percenters on Pagano and Texano. He looked at Storm and told him, “Kick their f****ing head off” and tagged Storm. Storm nailed the Last Call superkick and scored the pin on Pagano.

Your winners, Team Impact!

Another match that was fine but again, you could tell the crowd wasn’t very invested into the story. They appreciated the hotter moves and got into it as it went on.

Backstage, Chris Adonis took the mic away from McKensie Mitchell when she attempted to interview Impact champion Eli Drake. Drake cut a good promo promising victory.

Thus far, it’s just an OK show.

Handicap Street Fight: Impact Tag Team champions OVE vs. LAX.

They showed someone from LAX backstage laid out thanks to someone holding a metal pipe, who then gave a thumbs up. I guess the idea is that it’s Homicide, as he’s not there, but they never said his name. No additional members of LAX at ringside beyond Konnan at the onset.

LAX hit double tope con hilos on EVO as they came to the ring. They all brawled around ringsde. They even brawled into areas where there was no lighting. There were all sorts of weapons, ladders, tables, etc. around ringside. They were working their rear ends off. Ortiz hit a running sitdown powerbomb off the entrance ramp through a table on the floor, which looked great.

Dave Crist was worked over and placed on a table. Santana climbed up the scaffolding that was prepared for curtaining and came off with a splash off a high height through a table. They bridged a ladder from the ring to the guard rail and placed Jake Crist on it but before Ortiz could come off the top, Crist whipped a chair at his head. Jake Crist nailed him again with a chair and began setting up chairs inside the ring. Crist nailed a superplex off the top into the chairs but Ortiz just hit the ring, which means Crist set up all those chairs to put himself through them. Crist covered Ortiz but Santana returned to make the save. You can hear the crowd is really into this one.

LAX nailed a combination Blockbuster/Powerbomb on Jake Crist onto a pile of chairs, but Dave Crist made the save. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.” They battled back and forth with Mafia Kicks. Konnan tried to get involved but Sami Callihan (aka WWE NXT star Solomon Crowe) debuted and threw powder in his face. He nailed a piledriver off the apron through the floor on Ortiz and tossed him back in the ring for OVE to score the pin. They later said Callihan was responsible for what happened to Homicide earlier.

Your winners and still Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions, OVE!

Callihan cut a promo after saying they were Ohio vs. Everything, thumbs up, thumbs down.

For insanity, this was the best thing thus far on the show. This almost came off like a double turn the way they beat down LAX.

Impact Women’s champion Sienna vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim.

Backstage, Gail Kim was interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell. She asked Gail what it was like to be wrestling for the final time in the Impact Zone. UHHHH, how did that pre-tape make air? Kim said she was going to go out there and show who she was and promised to go out on top. She hugged Mitchell.

They showed Santino Marella sitting in the first row, referring to him as Anthony Carelli. He didn’t do any Santino silliness. I guess that guarantees it. Jim Cornette isn’t coming back!

They played it up as Gail Kim’s final Bound for Glory appearance.

They all battled in the ring at the same time. Sienna tied them both up in the same submission. Sienna tossed them both into the corner and nailed a running splash on them. She sent Allie to the floor. Allie fought back and nailed a bulldog on the floor. Kim used the ring posy to naile a 619 style kick. They double teamed Sienna and sent him, sort of, into the guard rail with a back suplex, sort of.

This led to Allie and Kim facing off in the ring. They powered back and forth with big forearms. They locked up and began fighting back and forth. Sienna snuck up to the top rope behind them but they caught her. Gail went to the top and hit a rana into the ring. Kim then nailed a big clothesline on Allie. Sienna returned and worked over Allie, dispatching her from the ring. She worked over Gail, choking her with her own hair. Sienna nailed a Fall Away Slam off the ropes on Allie.

Sienna nailed a Sidewalk Slam on Gail, crashing her down atop Allie and made a cover for a two count. Sienna went for AK47 on Kim, who turned it into a sunset flip for a two count. Kim went for Eat Defeat but Sienna grabbed the ropes. Kim nailed her and Allie with Codebreakers and Eat Defeat, respectively. Kim covered Allie but Sienna broke it up. Sienna had Allie up for a move and just dumped her over the ropes in what looked to be a brutal bump to the floor.

Kim caught Sienna with Eat Defeat and scored the pin.

Your winner and new Impact Knockouts champion Gail Kim!

The idea was that ten years after she helped create the division, Kim won the belt one last time.

They immediately went into a backstage vignette with American Top Team talked about their match. That was f***ing dumb given the moment they had with a Canadian star winning her “last” title in Canada. There should have been some sort of promo from Kim. They missed a potentially special moment for a forgettable backstage scene.

They showed the main eventers preparing for the main event,

Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews said Gail would talk about the title win on Thursday. They acted as if she had retired.

Jimmy Jacobs came out. No big reaction. He came to the announcing table. Borash asked what he was doing here. Jacobs said it was Bound for Glory, where else would he be. Borash said that he didn’t work here. Jacobs said, “That’s what you think.” He walked off.

Impact champion Eli Drake with Chris Adonis vs. Johnny Impact

Impact went right after Drake. Drake sent him to the floor but Impact landed on his feet. Drake went for a sliding kick but was caught and nailed with an elbow. Impact hit a spinning attack to the floor on Drake. Back in the ring, Drake cut off Impact but was caught with a leg lariat. Adonis interfered and nailed Impact when the referee wasn’t looking. Drake gained control and orked over Impact as he was left hanging outside on the apron.

On the floor, Impact was sent into the guard rails. Impact was sent into another set but slipped underneath them and popped up, drilling Drake. He nailed a leaping clothesline over the rail into the ringside area. They battled to the apron, where Drake nailed a hangman’s neckbreaker on the outside. The crowd was really enjoying this one. They battled on the floor, where Impact nailed a back suplex onto the ring steps and tossed the champion back in.

Back in the ring, Drake snapped him over with a powerslam for a two count. Impact was sent hard into the ropes and knocked to the floor. The referee argued with Drake, allowing Adonis to work over Impact on the outside. Drake snapped Impact’s leg into the post, with the idea that he was trying to minimize Impact’s offense by taking out his base. Drake used a slingshot to slam Impact into the guard rail, then tossed him back into the ring.

Drake went to the top. Impact tried to cut him off. Drake went for a sunset flop off the top but Impact held off. He nailed a backflip off the ropes and landed on his legs. Drake hit a moonsault press for a two count. They battled back and forth. Impact crotched him on the top rope. Impact went for a belly to back superplex but Drake fired off with elbows. Impact nailed a Samoan Drop off the top, rolled through and nailed a standing shooting star for a two count after a Russian Legsweep.

Impact went to the top and went for the Impact Elbow but Drake avoided it and nailed a dropkick. Impact avoided several offensive maneuvers and nailed a kick to the head. Drake caught him and nailed a great looking superkick for a close two count. They continued to battle back and forth. Impact placed Drake on the top rope to hit a Spanish Fly for a close two count. Adonis tossed the title to Drake, who missed using it. Impact kicked him and nailed Adonis with the title. Impact nailed an elbow off the top for a two count.

They continued to battle back and forth. They battled to the top again for the fourth time. Drake teased a superplex off the top to the floor but Impact kicked him into the ring and nailed Starship Pain. He went for the cover but Alberto el Patron hopped the guard rail and pulled the referee out. Impact went for a flip dive on Patron but Alberto moved and Impact landed on the ref on the floor. Poor Brandon Tolle. Patron nailed Impact with a chair on the floor, then hit the ring and laid out Eli Drake as well.

Patron shoved Impact and the referee in the ring, then smashed a chair over Impact’s head. He placed Drake atop of Impact and the referee counted three, meaning the company gave fans in a brand new market and whatever fans were willing to pay for the show a completely bullshit finish. Great going.

Your winner and still Impact champion, Eli Drake!

Credit: PWInsider.com