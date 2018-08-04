Bound For Glory Surprise Teased, Bad News For Impact Wrestling

– During an Impact Wrestling teleconference, Ortiz of LAX commented on a possible surprise at Bound For Glory:

“We got a surprise and hopefully it works out for Bound For Glory,” said Ortiz. “I can’t say what it is but I’m just hoping everything falls into part, everything falls into place and Bound For Glory is going to be crazy.”

– Despite some recent positive momentum, Impact Wrestling on POP TV did its lowest viewership for 2018 so far with 248,000 viewers last night. The show did have competition from the first preseason NFL game.