Bounty Match Announced For MLW’s Fusion TV Taping

BRODY KING LOOKS TO COLLECT $20,000 BOUNTY WHEN HE FIGHTS SHANE STRICKLAND JUNE 7TH AT MLW FUSION TV TAPING IN ORLANDO



ORLANDO – Brody King has been called the “intelligent monster” and “The Destroyer” but now you can call him “bounty hunter” as the 6’5″ violence machine has accepted the $20,000 bounty on Shane Strickland. MLW officials can confirm that a Bounty Match has been signed featuring Brody King vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland for June 7th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando as MLW tapes Major League Wrestling FUSION for beIN SPORTS. Tickets are available at http://www.mlwtickets.com now.



Earlier this week Salina de la Renta called out “all bounty hunters and sicarios to step up and collect” after the events of the May 3rd Strickland-Pentagon Jr. title fight. League officials have publicly condemned this controversial move by the founder of Promociones Dorado.



Overnight, MLW.com received a video where Brody made his intentions known that he was coming to collect the bounty. Upon hearing rumors that Brody had stepped up to collect, Strickland formally requested MLW set the match. “If Brody wants to try and collect that bounty, let’s do it… but let’s do it in my house. June 7th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando,” said Strickland. Brody quickly accepted and thus on June 7th, Brody King will fight Shane Strickland in a bounty match.