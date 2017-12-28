Bracket For WWE United States Title Tournament Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena on the USA Network, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has announced a tournament for the WWE United States Title following Dolph Ziggler’s recent actions show that he has voluntarily relinquished the belt.

Later in the show, two first-round matches took place that saw Bobby Roode defeat Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal defeat Tye Dillinger.

WWE has released the following video online announcing the bracket for the current US Championship tournament: