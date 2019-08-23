Braun Strowman Addresses Being Frustrated and Vince McMahon’s Response

In an interview with Sam Roberts, Braun Strowman commented on being frustrated with his creative direction in WWE and how Vince McMahon responded:

“I was like, ‘Vince, what is going on? I’m miserable.’ And he talked me off a ledge. He was like, ‘Look, big man, I want you for the long haul. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing right now. I care about what you’re doing ten years from now. I’ve invested in you, you’re one of my guys. Don’t worry. You’re fine.’ And just hearing that, coming from that man … I dunno … legitimately I walked into the production meeting one day and I was like, ‘I’ve had enough.’ I was just mad about everything. He kicked everybody out of the production meeting — like two hours before Raw was about to start, the show wasn’t even done — and talked to me for forty-five minutes, heart-to-heart, man-to-man conversation and opened my eyes to the picture of like ‘wow, why am I worrying about this?’ Vince doesn’t get the credit that is due to him. And if he hears this, he’s gonna get pissed off that I’m saying his name and putting him over.”