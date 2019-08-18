Braun Strowman Addresses SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey Match Turned Down

– In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Braun Strowman commented on being left off the Summerslam card:

“Yeah, [being left off] was a pretty tough pill for me to swallow,” Braun admitted. “But, at the same time, with me not being in a storyline, they didn’t just want to shoehorn me in [or] just to have me on there for no reason. They’re doing a good job of making sure that any time Braun’s on TV, it’s something impactful.”

– In an interview with Barnburner Radio, Sonya Deville commented on how she pitched a match with herself against Ronda Rousey but it was turned down:

“Yeah, absolutely, as soon as Ronda got hired I said that’s a match made. It is already written. There’s not really any work to do. I actually pitched it to Triple H when she was here, but it didn’t happen, we didn’t have enough time — only got one year, but when she comes back I look forward to making it happen. I really think we can do some special stuff inside the squared circle.”