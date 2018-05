As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in London, England at the O2 Arena on the USA Network, Braun Strowman’s “Greatest Royal Rumble” trophy was destroyed during his tag team match alongside Finn Balor against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, which you can see here.

Strowman killing two birds with one stone. RIP trophy. #RAW pic.twitter.com/Ov6BJJz7Wo — NXTFanNation (@NXTFanNation) May 15, 2018