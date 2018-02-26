Braun Strowman Breaks Record At WWE Elimination Chamber

Despite the fact that Braun Strowman didn’t win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, he certainly made an impact as he left a path of destruction both during and after the match.

Strowman broke a record in the match as he now has the most eliminations in a single Elimination Chamber match. He also broke the record with four eliminations and ended up getting five total in the match.

.@BraunStrowman is now the ONLY Superstar in @WWE history to eliminate four other competitors in a #WWEChamber Match. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) February 26, 2018