Braun Strowman Comments On How He Survived In A Garbage Truck For A Week

Braun Strowman was recently interviewed on the With Spandex podcast. During the interview, he was asked how he was able to survive in the back of the garbage truck for a week.

If you recall, he was thrown in the back of a garbage truck at the TLC Pay-Per-View back in October. After missing Raw, he returned a week later, appearing from a different garbage truck to attack the Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas.

“It took me. I had to … No, I was in a garbage truck for a week, and so I had to jump from nine different garbage trucks to make it across the country to show up there”



“That was actually terrifying. I never thought to myself I was claustrophobic or anything, but being in the back of that and knowing I literally had split seconds to per se get out of the way of the compactor from being crushed, it was a little nerve-wracking.



All these crazy stunts and stuff that I do, the boss pitches a lot of them to me and I don’t really worry that much, because I know he would never ask me to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself. At the end of the day I feel comfortable doing it, because we have an unbelievable special effects team and stunt crew on hand and stuff like that, and safety is the first and foremost thought in their mind when we’re going through all this stuff.



So at the end of the day I feel safe doing it, but it’s still a little nerve-wracking being in the back of a garbage truck with the potential of being crushed”