Braun Strowman Comments On Not Being WWE Champion Yet

In an interview with SI.com, Braun Strowman commented on not headlining Wrestlemania or winning a WWE World Title yet:

“I will main event WrestleMania,” Strowman said. “Hopefully more than once on my way to a Hall of Fame career. I’ll start with a main event against Drew McIntyre, and I’ll tell you who will win: me.”

“But it’s not a necessity right now,” he said. “I don’t need something to boost my character. I get some of the biggest reactions out of anyone just walking out because of my sheer size and ability. It would be cool right now, but I’m here for the long haul and I have many, many more years of WWE in me. There’s plenty of time.”

As previously noted, Strowman recently signed a four-year contract with WWE.