Braun Strowman Comments On Roman Reigns’ Current Health

In an interview with wrestlingnews.co, Braun Strowman commented on Roman Reigns’ leukemia battle:

“I have [spoken to Roman] he’s doing really well. I think he’s in Hawaii still vacationing and seeing some of his family. So everything is going good with him.”

Strowman was also asked about if there was a timetable for Reigns to return to WWE:

“Naw, it’s just a day by day thing. I know he’s still doing his treatments at home. So when I speak to him he sounds well he says he feels well so I trust him and everything he’s ever told me.”