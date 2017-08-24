Braun Strowman Comments On WWE Milestone, John Cena Alternate RAW Footage, Stock

– WWE posted this video with alternate footage of free agent John Cena making his return to RAW this past Monday.

– WWE stock was up 1.01% today, closing at $20.96 per share. Today’s high was $21.14 and the low was $20.77.

– Braun Strowman took to Instagram today and posted the following to mark 2 years on WWE’s main roster. Strowman will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles.