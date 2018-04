Braun Strowman is slated to challenge Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 34, but he will need a tag team partner in order to do so.

Strowman added fuel to the fire of rumors about Bray Wyatt being his partner by posting this photo on his Instagram story today:

https://twitter.com/spencer_neville/status/98125992673040384