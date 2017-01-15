braun-strowman4

Braun Strowman Goes To A Concert With WWE Stars (Photo), How Old Is Shane McMahon?

Published On 01/15/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Celebrating a birthday today is Shane McMahon, who turns 47-years-old. Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Triple H sent out these messages wishing Shane a happy birthday.

– On Saturday, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho and Big Cass went to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert together.

Ready to rock with the @chilipeppers…. #nuffsaid @bigcasswwe @braunstrowman

A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.