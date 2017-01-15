Braun Strowman Goes To A Concert With WWE Stars (Photo), How Old Is Shane McMahon?
– Celebrating a birthday today is Shane McMahon, who turns 47-years-old. Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Triple H sent out these messages wishing Shane a happy birthday.
#HappyBirthday to my son, #SDLive Commissioner @ShaneMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/ElvAGFNVHI
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 15, 2017
Happy birthday to my big brother, @shanemcmahon! #ILoveYou pic.twitter.com/Tjo58Dj3zb
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017
Proud to call you brother on-and-off the camera…Happy Birthday from across the pond @shanemcmahon! pic.twitter.com/vfPC6yKUE4
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017
– On Saturday, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho and Big Cass went to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert together.