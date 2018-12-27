Braun Strowman Injury Update, Cody Rhodes Defends WWE

– In an update on Braun Strowman following elbow surgery, Strowman noted on Instagram that he started training again during the holiday break:
And so it begins!!!! 8 weeks with out training has been killing me. First day back training shoulders. 25lbs at a time. Slow and steady and getting ready to pass these out 👊🏻👊🏻 #MeatCastle #TheMonsterAmongMen #BraunStrowman #WWE #GetTheseHands #DaddyGotBack #FlexinOnBiatchsAsHardAsICan #IronPhysique #HomeGym #WereMonstersAreMade
– Cody Rhodes defended how he was used in WWE in response to a fan’s comment on Twitter:
They didn’t squander me at all. It was a great place to learn, travel, and grow-up across TV sets. Helped shape the business side of me forever. I just had different aspirations and saw a different path I wanted to take.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 26, 2018