Braun Strowman Match For Next Week’s WWE RAW Episode

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins will face Braun Strowman in singles action on next Monday’s RAW episode from Denver, Colorado.

Rollins vs. Strowman comes after Braun defeated Rollins’ partner Dean Ambrose on tonight’s RAW. Braun, looking to avenge his loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at No Mercy, started off with a match against Curt Hawkins but Braun destroyed him when he tried to retreat at the beginning of the match. That led to Ambrose coming out and accepting Braun’s open challenge.

Rollins later had a backstage segment with Ambrose and mentioned going to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to get the match for next week. Video from that segment can be seen below along with some other clips from the Braun matches: