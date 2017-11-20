Braun Strowman On Attacking Triple H, The Miz And Baron Corbin On Their Match, Alexa Bliss Video

– WWE posted this video of a despondent RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss following her loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series:

– As noted, Braun Strowman and Triple H won the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series for Team RAW but the show ended with Braun attacking Triple H. Braun tweeted the following after the show:

T-shirts don’t buy you trust or loyalty. I’m only on one team… #TeamBraun #SurvivorSeries — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 20, 2017

– WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following after their Survivor Series match, which Corbin won by pinfall:

it’s not about one night, one week, one month, or one year. You won’t need to think you’re a success when everyone around you knows it. #SurvivorSeries — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 20, 2017