Braun Strowman On Attacking Triple H, The Miz And Baron Corbin On Their Match, Alexa Bliss Video

By
Marc Middleton
-

– WWE posted this video of a despondent RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss following her loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series:

– As noted, Braun Strowman and Triple H won the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series for Team RAW but the show ended with Braun attacking Triple H. Braun tweeted the following after the show:

– WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following after their Survivor Series match, which Corbin won by pinfall:

