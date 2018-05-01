Braun Strowman On His Backlash Match, WWE Network To Add Sunday Night Heat Episodes

– WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman would take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match at the Backlash PPV. Strowman sent out the following tweet to hype the upcoming match:

I learned a new way to tell them exactly what’ll happen on Sunday at #WWEBacklash…. Ils ont reçu ces mains!!! GET. THESE. HANDS!!!! https://t.co/Qu4eNbF7QB — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 1, 2018

– According to WWENetworkNews.com, WWE Network will be adding episodes of Sunday Night Heat starting on Monday, May 7th. There’s no word yet on how many episodes will be released with the first uploads.