Braun Strowman On Next Week’s Big Match, Enzo Amore Missing 205 Live This Week, Larry Zbyszko

– As PWMania.com reported, on this week’s episode of Raw from Los Angeles, California, two matches were set for next week’s show in Cleveland, Ohio.

Braun Strowman will take on Kane, while Drew Gulak will face Rich Swann with the winner challenging Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Strowman tweeted the following on his showdown with Kane.

Next week I walk through fire and brimstone to dine in hell. #Raw — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 5, 2017

– On this week’s episode of Raw, Drew Gulak beat Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese in a Fatal 4-Way Match to clinch his place in next week’s one-on-one match against Rich Swann to determine Enzo Amore’s next challenger for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Following the match, Amore congratulated Gulak on his big win and put him in control of “The Zo Train” for WWE 205 Live this week since he’ll be away for an international tour.

– Larry Zbyszko celebrates his birthday on Tuesday as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 66 years old.