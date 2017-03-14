Braun Strowman On Roman Reigns, Live WWE “Bring It to The Table”, WWE RAW Top 10

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Detroit.

– There will be a live “Bring It To The Table” episode on the WWE Network during WrestleMania 33 week in Orlando. It will air on Thursday, March 30th at 8pm EST from the Citrus Bowl.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following on his cheap shot to Roman Reigns during last night’s RAW. As noted, Reigns vs. Strowman has been announced for next week’s RAW.