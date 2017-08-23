Braun Strowman On The Rumors Of Him Facing The Undertaker At WrestleMania, WWE Letting Him Loose

Braun Strowman spoke with Myles last week before SummerSlam. During the interview, Strowman was asked to comment on the rumors of him possibly facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Strowman also touched on WWE letting him fly & giving him an opportunity. Here are the highlights:

Braun On The Rumors Of Him Facing The Undertaker:

“I try not to read into that stuff too much. It’s a lot of hype and a lot of smoke being blown around.”

Strowman On WWE Letting Him Loose:

“WWE finally took the chains off me and let me show the world what I’m capable of doing and I’ve only shown you a glimpse of what ‘The Monster’ can do. I am like no other athlete this company has ever seen. I am without a doubt, the best guy at what I do. There’s not another man on this Earth, my size, that can do what I can do.”