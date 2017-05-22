Braun Strowman Post-Surgery Elbow Photo, Sheamus Hypes Extreme Rules, Nikki Bella

– As seen above, Nikki Bella participated in the 2017 Runway To Hope Spring Fashion Soiree in Orlando on Saturday. She was joined by Maria Menounos, Don Lemon, Joey Fatone and Howie Dorough as celebrity hosts. The fundraiser featured a fashion show with more than 150 children, who are currently battling or have overcome their pediatric cancer, walking the runway with celebrity escorts.

– As noted, Sheamus & Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will now be a Steel Cage match. Sheamus tweeted the following and said the two teams are going to re-write the rules of extreme in Baltimore that night.

Gonna rewrite the rules of extreme. Hardys locked in a #SteelCage with 2 wild hungry animals? Good luck.#ExtremeRules — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 23, 2017

– Braun Strowman posted the following during RAW on Monday night, showing off his shattered elbow. As noted, Braun underwent elbow surgery to repair a nagging injury on May 11th and WWE has announced that he is expected to be out of action for up to 6 months.

This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I’m going to unleash as soon as I’m healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou