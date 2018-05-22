Braun Strowman Praises Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal On Taking Roman Reigns’ Yard

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center NY on the USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Finn Balor in a singles match. After the event, Strowman took to his official Twitter account to praise the former WWE Universal Champion:

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns would take on Jinder Mahal in a singles match at the Money in the Bank PPV. WWE has released this interview with the former WWE Champion talking about the upcoming match, which you can see here.

