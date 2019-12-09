Braun Strowman Pulled From Event, Lars Sullivan Still Recovering

– Braun Strowman was pulled from Sunday night’s WWE live event where he was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding his absence:

“We were told back spasms, but the official word is a sore hip and that he is expected to be back in action in a few days.”

– Even though Lars Sullivan published a workout video which shows him making progress with his knee injury, Dave Meltzer noted that Sullivan still has a ways to go with recovery:

“We’re told his return is not imminent and that he’s about midway or so through his recuperation from knee surgery.”