Braun Strowman Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble PPV

On this week’s WWE RAW, Braun Strowman damaged Vince McMahon limo while trying to get his hands on Baron Corbin. When Vince fined Strowman $100,000 dollars, Strowman called the limo a piece of crap. Vince responded by taking away Strowman’s Universal Title opportunity against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Strowman then tipped over the limo in anger.

It was reported earlier today that a major angle would take place to change a top match at the Royal Rumble. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted that Braun Strowman isn’t featured on the Royal Rumble poster and still isn’t 100% recovered from his recent elbow surgery.