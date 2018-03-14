Braun Strowman Reacts To Becoming #1 Contender To Tag Team Titles, Matt Hardy On Helping His Brother

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following today on becoming #1 contender to Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar:

– As we reported earlier on the site, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday night for Driving While Impaired after an accident on Concord Parkway in Concord, NC.

Hardy has been out of action since undergoing surgery on September 27th but he was recently cleared to return to action. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 16th in Cabarrus County. His brother Matt sent out the following about helping Jeff:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR