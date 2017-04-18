Braun Strowman Reacts To Ring Implosion, Post-RAW Big Show & John Cone Videos

– As noted, WWE did another ring implosion angle at the end of this week’s RAW during the Braun Strowman vs. Big Show main event. Referee John Cone has been the subject of several memes after the awesome sell he did during the angle. In the Fallout video above, Cone receives medical attention backstage and comments on what happened.

– WWE also posted this video of Big Show being helped by medics and officials after RAW went off the air in Columbus, Ohio. An angry receives a “thank you Big Show” chant before leaving on his own.

– Braun tweeted the following after the big angle: